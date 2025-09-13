Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare

The Ecuadorian government confirmed on Friday the termination of its longstanding diesel subsidy, redirecting resources to enhance social programs across the nation.

Previously deemed a $1.1 billion fiscal burden, the subsidy is being phased out under President Daniel Noboa's decree. Starting Saturday, diesel prices will climb to $2.80 per gallon until December 11. To buffer consumers against international price volatility, a price stabilization mechanism will be introduced.

While past subsidy reductions have sparked public unrest, government assurances have been made that passenger transport fares will not increase, backed by $220 million in direct sector assistance. Additionally, commercial transport is set to receive three months of compensation, while expanded social benefits, expedited tax refunds, and support for small producers form part of the government's comprehensive strategy.