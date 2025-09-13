Left Menu

Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare

Ecuador's government announces the removal of the diesel subsidy, reallocating the funds to social programs. The subsidy, deemed a financial burden, will cease, raising diesel prices temporarily. Compensation is planned for transport sectors, ensuring fares remain stable. Additional social benefits and tax refunds are part of the restructured plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 06:28 IST
Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ecuadorian government confirmed on Friday the termination of its longstanding diesel subsidy, redirecting resources to enhance social programs across the nation.

Previously deemed a $1.1 billion fiscal burden, the subsidy is being phased out under President Daniel Noboa's decree. Starting Saturday, diesel prices will climb to $2.80 per gallon until December 11. To buffer consumers against international price volatility, a price stabilization mechanism will be introduced.

While past subsidy reductions have sparked public unrest, government assurances have been made that passenger transport fares will not increase, backed by $220 million in direct sector assistance. Additionally, commercial transport is set to receive three months of compensation, while expanded social benefits, expedited tax refunds, and support for small producers form part of the government's comprehensive strategy.

TRENDING

1
Operation Midway Blitz: Tensions Rise Amid ICE Shooting Incident

Operation Midway Blitz: Tensions Rise Amid ICE Shooting Incident

 Global
2
Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare

Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare

 Global
3
Evan Dunfee Strides to Gold in Tokyo

Evan Dunfee Strides to Gold in Tokyo

 Japan
4
Evan Dunfee Clinches Gold in Tokyo Race Walk

Evan Dunfee Clinches Gold in Tokyo Race Walk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025