Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles announced that the United States would access upcoming defense facilities in Western Australia, key to the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal. Under this agreement, Australia will receive nuclear-powered attack submarines in a strategic move to counter China's Indo-Pacific ambitions.

The government, as revealed Saturday, intends to invest A$12 billion over two decades to upgrade the Henderson shipyard near Perth. This transformation aims to turn the shipyard into a crucial maintenance hub for the anticipated AUKUS submarine fleet. AUKUS, enacted in 2021 between Australia, the UK, and the USA, promises Australia nuclear-powered submarines by the next decade.

The Labor government initiated early steps last year, allocating A$127 million to the shipyard upgrades, which will underpin around 10,000 local jobs and the construction of army landing crafts and navy frigates. AUKUS, valued in the hundreds of billions, also involves the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia, with future collaborative builds planned between Britain and Australia.