Left Menu

Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

Australia plans a A$12 billion upgrade of facilities at the Henderson shipyard, making it a maintenance hub for AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines. The AUKUS pact, a collaboration between Australia, the UK, and the USA, aims to bolster defense in the Indo-Pacific region against China's growing influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 06:15 IST
Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles announced that the United States would access upcoming defense facilities in Western Australia, key to the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal. Under this agreement, Australia will receive nuclear-powered attack submarines in a strategic move to counter China's Indo-Pacific ambitions.

The government, as revealed Saturday, intends to invest A$12 billion over two decades to upgrade the Henderson shipyard near Perth. This transformation aims to turn the shipyard into a crucial maintenance hub for the anticipated AUKUS submarine fleet. AUKUS, enacted in 2021 between Australia, the UK, and the USA, promises Australia nuclear-powered submarines by the next decade.

The Labor government initiated early steps last year, allocating A$127 million to the shipyard upgrades, which will underpin around 10,000 local jobs and the construction of army landing crafts and navy frigates. AUKUS, valued in the hundreds of billions, also involves the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia, with future collaborative builds planned between Britain and Australia.

TRENDING

1
River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

 Global
2
Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

 Global
3
Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

 Global
4
Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025