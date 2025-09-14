Left Menu

Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

Publicis Sapient is positioning India as a critical hub for its digital business transformation strategy, with an emphasis on AI-enabled teams and a tech-savvy workforce. CEO Nigel Vaz highlights the potential for growth and the importance of strategic priority realignments amidst macroeconomic uncertainty and persistent inflation heading toward 2026.

Publicis Sapient envisions India as a cornerstone in its global digital business transformation strategy, CEO Nigel Vaz revealed in a recent interview. The company is focusing on AI-enabled teams in India, tapping into the country's talent to drive transformative results.

Vaz expressed optimism about the potential growth in digital business transformation budgets by 2026, despite the challenges posed by inflation and macroeconomic uncertainties. He emphasized that Publicis Sapient's approach in India goes beyond traditional outsourcing, integrating Indian teams into its global framework.

The company aims to attract the 'best and brightest' talent to further its transition into a people and product-centric entity, underscoring the role of AI in reimagining business processes for the digital age. This strategic direction aligns with an anticipated shift toward more substantial and impactful digital investments by 2026.

