Despite expectations for slowing inflation next year, President Trump faces political challenges as mortgage rates remain high and tariffs keep goods prices elevated, exacerbating consumer discontent over cost-of-living pressures.

The Federal Reserve's forecasts indicate a potential cooling of inflation across services and goods. However, in an election year, voters focus on critical expenses like food and housing. Persistent price increases in key consumer items, such as ground beef and electricity, could emerge as political liabilities.

Margarate rates remain significantly higher than post-2007 recession lows, with little short-term relief in sight. Construction growth stagnates, aligning with modest blue-collar job expansion, while tariffs amplify general goods prices, straining consumers and challenging the administration's economic platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)