India's Inflation Rises: Key Factors Behind the November Spike

India witnessed an upward trend in its retail inflation for November 2025, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising to 0.71 percent, according to figures from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This marks a rise of 46 basis points from October 2025.

The surge in inflation was primarily fueled by increased costs in essential commodities such as vegetables, eggs, meat, and fuel, the Ministry revealed on Friday. Despite overall inflation escalation, the Consumer Food Price Index recorded food inflation at -3.91 percent year-on-year, reflecting a contraction but with signs of easing.

Rural areas experienced an improvement in inflation trends, while urban regions saw a more noticeable increase. Housing, however, maintained stability, with minor fluctuations observed in education and health-related expenses.