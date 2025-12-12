Left Menu

India's Inflation Rises: Key Factors Behind the November Spike

In November 2025, India's retail inflation increased by 46 basis points to 0.71%, mainly due to rising prices in vegetables, eggs, and fuels. Despite the uptick, food prices saw improvement. While rural inflation showed moderate growth, urban inflation rates surged markedly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:55 IST
India's Inflation Rises: Key Factors Behind the November Spike
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India witnessed an upward trend in its retail inflation for November 2025, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising to 0.71 percent, according to figures from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This marks a rise of 46 basis points from October 2025.

The surge in inflation was primarily fueled by increased costs in essential commodities such as vegetables, eggs, meat, and fuel, the Ministry revealed on Friday. Despite overall inflation escalation, the Consumer Food Price Index recorded food inflation at -3.91 percent year-on-year, reflecting a contraction but with signs of easing.

Rural areas experienced an improvement in inflation trends, while urban regions saw a more noticeable increase. Housing, however, maintained stability, with minor fluctuations observed in education and health-related expenses.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025