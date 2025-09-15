Left Menu

Vikram Solar to supply 200 MW solar modules to AB Energia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:07 IST
Vikram Solar on Monday said it has secured an order to supply 200 MW high-efficiency solar modules from AB Energia, an end-to-end EPC solutions provider for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects.

The modules, rated at 590 Wp and above, will be deployed across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, three solar-progressive states that are accelerating their clean energy adoption.

''This order not only reflects the continued trust from AB Energia in our technology and execution but also reinforces Vikram Solar's position as a dependable and future-ready solar solutions provider,'' said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules, designed for superior performance, reliability, and higher energy yield.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will continue through early 2026.

''We look forward to executing these projects across key growth states, setting new benchmarks for project delivery, sustainability, and partnership in the solar EPC landscape,'' Siddharth Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO, AB Energia Solutions said.

Vikram Solar Ltd is a solar module manufacturer, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. It has a cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW.

