Kim Jong Un Advances North Korea's Drone Capabilities with AI

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday oversaw state-of-the-art drone tests, with an eye towards boosting artificial intelligence capabilities. The tests included suicide drones that Kim had previously reviewed in March.

The latest tests demonstrated the effectiveness of North Korea's 'Kumsong' tactical attack and reconnaissance drones, state media KCNA reported on Friday. Pleased with the outcomes, Kim sanctioned plans to bolster unmanned aerial vehicle technology.

Additionally, on Thursday, Kim inspected the development of a substantial greenhouse farm project in the border city of Sinuiju, which serves as a key linkage with China, according to KCNA.

