Digital Leap: Transforming Governance with AI and Blockchain

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformative impact of technologies such as AI, blockchain, and IoT on India's governance. At the 28th National Conference on e-Governance, he showcased successful reforms, praised Andhra Pradesh for its innovations, and emphasized a balanced approach to digital transformation and humanized services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:26 IST
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has emphasized the transformative role of technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things in reshaping India's governance landscape.

Speaking at the 28th National Conference on e-Governance, Singh highlighted innovations such as the digital life certificate and the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), which has achieved a 95% grievance resolution rate. He praised Andhra Pradesh for its pioneering real-time governance initiatives and announced the launch of the 2026 awards scheme for e-governance.

The conference underscored the importance of digital transformation while maintaining a human touch, aiming for efficient, transparent government services as India moves towards its 2047 goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

