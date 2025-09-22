Left Menu

Oracle Secures TikTok Algorithm Amid U.S. Negotiations

Oracle is set to receive the algorithm of TikTok for operations in the U.S., addressing national security concerns over its Chinese ownership by ByteDance. Legacy administration efforts and bipartisan support have shaped this complex negotiation, potentially shifting the landscape of tech and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Tech giant Oracle is poised to receive TikTok's algorithm for U.S. operations, a senior official in the former President Donald Trump's administration announced on Monday. This development marks a significant step in overseeing the controversial app's presence in the American market.

The agreement aims to alleviate national security concerns by preventing potential manipulation of content by ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok. The administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed confidence in the plan's ability to satisfy apprehensions regarding Chinese influence.

Details about the investment group backing this move remain scarce, although it has been confirmed that private equity firm Silver Lake is involved. This initiative follows bipartisan legislation mandating ByteDance to divest its U.S. operations or face a potential ban. The Trump administration extended negotiations several times, with President Joe Biden signing the legislation before leaving office. Ongoing discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping continue to shape the outcome.

