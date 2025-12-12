India and China: A New Dawn of Diplomatic Ties

Senior officials from India and China convened in Beijing for a fresh round of diplomatic consultations, signaling positive momentum in bilateral relations. This follows a crucial meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in August.

Sujit Ghosh, the Joint Secretary of India's East Asia Division, and Liu Jinsong, Director-General of China's Department of Asian Affairs, held the high-level talks. They recognized the recent positive developments in China-India relations, pledging to implement the key strategies agreed upon by Modi and Xi during their August meeting in Tianjin.

Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong expressed optimism for deeper cooperation between the two nations. He envisaged a future of mutual trust and steady collaboration, urging both countries to tackle differences constructively and propel their relationship forward. Ghosh highlighted the significance of India-China ties, expressing a desire to resume dialogue and enhance cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)