Moto Pad 60 NEO: Revolutionizing Budget 5G Tablets

The moto pad 60 NEO, India's best 5G tablet under INR 15K, features a 2.5K 90Hz display, a bundled moto pen, and Dolby Atmos audio. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and offers seamless connectivity and multitasking features. Available at an effective price of INR 12,999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:50 IST
In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts, Motorola has unveiled the moto pad 60 NEO, a standout offering in the budget 5G tablet segment. Priced attractively at INR 12,999, the device is now available on Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and various retail outlets across India.

The moto pad 60 NEO boasts a striking 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, promising crisp and fluid visuals for streaming and gaming. Weighing just 490g and at a slim 6.9mm thickness, it ensures portability without compromising on features. Its integration of Dolby Atmos through quad speakers renders a rich audio experience.

Under the hood, the tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, ensuring seamless performance for multitasking, entertainment, and productivity. Enhanced by features like Smart Connect, the tablet facilitates cross-device operations, making it a versatile addition to Motorola's tech ecosystem, tailored for connectivity and convenience.

