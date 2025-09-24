Nexteer Automotive Unveils Motion-by-Wire Innovations at MOVE America
Nexteer Automotive will present its cutting-edge Motion-by-Wire innovations, such as Steer-by-Wire and MotionIQ Software Suite, at MOVE America. The showcase will highlight Nexteer's advancements in motion control for passenger vehicles, emphasizing their role in developing the future of software-defined vehicles with industry leaders.
- Country:
- United States
Nexteer Automotive is set to reveal its latest Motion-by-Wire technologies, including Steer-by-Wire, Rear-Wheel Steering, and the MotionIQ Software Suite, at the MOVE America conference. The event, scheduled for September 24-25 at Huntington Place in Detroit, will feature an immersive driving simulation at booth #529.
Company experts will discuss the transformation of the software-defined chassis for passenger vehicles, aiding OEMs in accelerating development and reducing costs. Innovations in Nexteer's Electric Power Steering and driveline solutions will also be explored to address challenges in diverse mobility markets.
Peter Schmitt, Nexteer's Executive Product Line Director for Software Products, will join a panel on software-defined vehicles alongside industry leaders. The discussion aims to highlight collaboration and co-creation as key drivers of future vehicle software, with Nexteer's integrated hardware and software solutions playing an integral role.
(With inputs from agencies.)