Nexteer Automotive Unveils Motion-by-Wire Innovations at MOVE America

Nexteer Automotive is set to reveal its latest Motion-by-Wire technologies, including Steer-by-Wire, Rear-Wheel Steering, and the MotionIQ Software Suite, at the MOVE America conference. The event, scheduled for September 24-25 at Huntington Place in Detroit, will feature an immersive driving simulation at booth #529.

Company experts will discuss the transformation of the software-defined chassis for passenger vehicles, aiding OEMs in accelerating development and reducing costs. Innovations in Nexteer's Electric Power Steering and driveline solutions will also be explored to address challenges in diverse mobility markets.

Peter Schmitt, Nexteer's Executive Product Line Director for Software Products, will join a panel on software-defined vehicles alongside industry leaders. The discussion aims to highlight collaboration and co-creation as key drivers of future vehicle software, with Nexteer's integrated hardware and software solutions playing an integral role.

(With inputs from agencies.)