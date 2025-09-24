Left Menu

Montra Electric's All-Women Automated EV Production Facility Set to Revolutionize India's Logistics Sector

Montra Electric is launching an advanced electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, designed to produce 6,000 eHCVs annually with plans for expansion. The plant is fully automated with a focus on sustainability and innovation, marking a major step in India's transition to sustainable freight solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:12 IST
Montra Electric's All-Women Automated EV Production Facility Set to Revolutionize India's Logistics Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Montra Electric, a Murugappa Group firm, is set to open an advanced manufacturing facility for electric heavy commercial vehicles (eHCV) in Manesar, Haryana. The plant, distinguished by its all-women workforce, will produce 6,000 eHCVs annually with potential expansion to 7,500 units.

According to P V Satyanarayana, Chief Business Officer, the inauguration of the EV truck factory marks a crucial step in India's shift towards sustainable logistics. The facility boasts modular lines for multiple variants, advanced digital tools, and uses 60% robotics integration in keeping with Industry 4.0 practices.

Occupying 255,000 sq ft and featuring a 150,000 sq ft built-up area, the plant will include in-house battery assembly of 1.7 GWh and extensive testing infrastructure. Emphasizing local sourcing, it aims for 74% domestic component use and plans to apply for the PM E-Drive Scheme and state incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

 India
2
Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

 Pakistan
3
Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

 Global
4
Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025