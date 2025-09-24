Montra Electric's All-Women Automated EV Production Facility Set to Revolutionize India's Logistics Sector
Montra Electric is launching an advanced electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, designed to produce 6,000 eHCVs annually with plans for expansion. The plant is fully automated with a focus on sustainability and innovation, marking a major step in India's transition to sustainable freight solutions.
Montra Electric, a Murugappa Group firm, is set to open an advanced manufacturing facility for electric heavy commercial vehicles (eHCV) in Manesar, Haryana. The plant, distinguished by its all-women workforce, will produce 6,000 eHCVs annually with potential expansion to 7,500 units.
According to P V Satyanarayana, Chief Business Officer, the inauguration of the EV truck factory marks a crucial step in India's shift towards sustainable logistics. The facility boasts modular lines for multiple variants, advanced digital tools, and uses 60% robotics integration in keeping with Industry 4.0 practices.
Occupying 255,000 sq ft and featuring a 150,000 sq ft built-up area, the plant will include in-house battery assembly of 1.7 GWh and extensive testing infrastructure. Emphasizing local sourcing, it aims for 74% domestic component use and plans to apply for the PM E-Drive Scheme and state incentives.
