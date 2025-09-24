Montra Electric's All-Women Automated EV Production Facility Set to Revolutionize India's Logistics Sector

Montra Electric, a Murugappa Group firm, is set to open an advanced manufacturing facility for electric heavy commercial vehicles (eHCV) in Manesar, Haryana. The plant, distinguished by its all-women workforce, will produce 6,000 eHCVs annually with potential expansion to 7,500 units.

According to P V Satyanarayana, Chief Business Officer, the inauguration of the EV truck factory marks a crucial step in India's shift towards sustainable logistics. The facility boasts modular lines for multiple variants, advanced digital tools, and uses 60% robotics integration in keeping with Industry 4.0 practices.

Occupying 255,000 sq ft and featuring a 150,000 sq ft built-up area, the plant will include in-house battery assembly of 1.7 GWh and extensive testing infrastructure. Emphasizing local sourcing, it aims for 74% domestic component use and plans to apply for the PM E-Drive Scheme and state incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)