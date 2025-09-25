Katalyst's Daring Mission: Saving SWIFT from a Fiery End

Left Menu

NASA has partnered with startup Katalyst to save the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory from becoming a casualty of Earth's atmosphere. This mission, part of the U.S.-China space competition, will test space-docking technology. Katalyst's spacecraft, set to launch in 2026, will attempt to dock with and boost the decaying orbit of the observatory.

Updated: 25-09-2025 03:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has enlisted the help of startup Katalyst to save a $500 million observatory from plummeting into Earth's atmosphere. Katalyst is set to launch a spacecraft aimed at pushing the observatory further into space, showcasing a technology at the heart of U.S.-China space competition.

The agency revealed its $30 million commitment to Katalyst Space Technologies, headquartered in Arizona, to send a modified version of its 'Link' spacecraft to the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. This observatory, which orbits Earth, has been pivotal in observing distant celestial bodies since its 2004 launch.

Faced with a decaying orbit, SWIFT, lacking inbuilt propulsion, risks burning up by 2026. Katalyst's CEO, Ghonhee Lee, emphasized the mission's importance in proving that satellites not designed for servicing can indeed be maintained, potentially altering the landscape of satellite maintenance.

