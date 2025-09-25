Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

First US Artemis astronaut mission around the moon on track for April

NASA officials on Tuesday said the agency's first crewed flight in its Artemis program - a trip around the moon and back - is on track for launch in April and could potentially be moved up to February. The space agency's Artemis program is the flagship U.S. effort to return humans to the moon, a multibillion dollar series of missions that rivals a similar effort by China, which is aiming for a 2030 astronaut moon landing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)