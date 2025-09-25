Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

First US Artemis astronaut mission around the moon on track for April

NASA officials on Tuesday said the agency's first crewed flight in its Artemis program - a trip around the moon and back - is on track for launch in April and could potentially be moved up to February. The space agency's Artemis program is the flagship U.S. effort to return humans to the moon, a multibillion dollar series of missions that rivals a similar effort by China, which is aiming for a 2030 astronaut moon landing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

 Denmark
2
PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

 India
3
Crisis Strikes Indonesia's Free Meal Program as Food Poisoning Cases Escalate

Crisis Strikes Indonesia's Free Meal Program as Food Poisoning Cases Escalat...

 Global
4
Eurozone Bond Yields Rising Amidst Volatility Easing

Eurozone Bond Yields Rising Amidst Volatility Easing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025