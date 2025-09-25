Left Menu

Infosys Expands Horizon with New Mohali Campus

Infosys Limited is set to establish a new campus in Mohali with a Rs 300 crore investment, creating 2,500 jobs initially. The IT company, already present in Mohali since 2017, plans to expand over 30 acres. State support has been pivotal in attracting such large projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys Limited will soon fortify its presence in Mohali with the establishment of a new campus, an investment marked at Rs 300 crore, as per Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora's announcement. Spanning 30 acres, this development signifies notable growth in the region's industrial landscape.

Initially, the project will see the construction of 3 lakh square feet, creating 2,500 new employment opportunities. The subsequent phase promises an additional development of 4.80 lakh square feet. Infosys, operating in the area since 2017, reaffirms its commitment to the city with this expansion.

Sameer Goel, head of Infosys' Mohali centre, acknowledged the robust support from the state government. Minister Arora highlighted the state's proactive initiatives, which now attract significant investments, underscoring Punjab's status as a magnet for industrial projects.

