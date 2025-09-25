Fynd Revolutionizes Retail with GCC Expansion

In a significant move toward global expansion, India's Fynd has opened its first international office in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), establishing a strong presence in the Middle East. This development is a pivotal milestone in Fynd's journey to becoming a global leader in AI-driven, unified commerce.

The expansion is part of Fynd's broader strategy to accelerate AI-native commerce across the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The company has partnered with Yavi Technologies to oversee GCC operations, ensuring compliance and support for local retail brands eager to adapt to the changing digital landscape.

With backing from Reliance Industries, Fynd's platform aims to integrate online and offline retail operations, offering a seamless shopping experience. The company's growth in the GCC market highlights the region's burgeoning digital economy, supported by initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's digital transformation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)