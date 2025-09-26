Left Menu

Google Faces Landmark EU Fine Under New Tech Rules

Google is likely to face its first fine under the new EU Digital Markets Act due to favoring its vertical search engines. This follows a previous antitrust fine and highlights ongoing EU efforts to regulate large tech companies, despite opposition from the Trump administration and trade tensions with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:30 IST
Google Faces Landmark EU Fine Under New Tech Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google is potentially on track to face its inaugural penalty under new European Union technology regulations. The European Commission, acting as the EU's competition authority, is expected to make this decision in the coming months according to sources familiar with the situation.

Earlier, Google was fined 2.95 billion euros under older antitrust laws for prioritizing its online display tech services and ad exchange, AdX. The current impending fine pertains to allegations from March, alleging Google gave preferential treatment to its vertical search engines, including Google Shopping, Flights, and Hotels.

This case is brought under the EU's Digital Markets Act, effective since 2023, designed to moderate the dominance of major tech firms. While Google has proposed several solutions to address these concerns, it has yet to resolve the criticisms fully, leaving it at risk of a significant financial penalty.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
2
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global
3
Showdown Stakes: Trump's Government Shutdown Gambit

Showdown Stakes: Trump's Government Shutdown Gambit

 Global
4
Historic Breakthrough: Iraq Restarts Kurdish Oil Exports

Historic Breakthrough: Iraq Restarts Kurdish Oil Exports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025