Ukrainian Strike Halts Production at Major Russian Oil Refinery

Ukraine's military attacked the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, causing a significant fire and output suspension. Ukrainian drones damaged the facility, targeting its primary processing unit. The escalation follows stalled peace talks in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, now entering its fourth year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:59 IST
Ukrainian Strike Halts Production at Major Russian Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian military launched an attack on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery located in Yaroslavl, Russia, resulting in an immediate halt of production, according to Friday's reports.

Sources indicate that Ukrainian drones targeted the facility, causing significant damage to a key processing unit and prompting investigations into the extent of destruction. This strike represents the latest escalation in the enduring conflict between Ukraine and Russia, now spanning nearly four years and marked by failed peace negotiations.

The attacked refinery, Russia's fourth largest, processes about 300,000 barrels of oil per day. The incident underscores the vulnerability of energy infrastructures amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

