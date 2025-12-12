The Ukrainian military launched an attack on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery located in Yaroslavl, Russia, resulting in an immediate halt of production, according to Friday's reports.

Sources indicate that Ukrainian drones targeted the facility, causing significant damage to a key processing unit and prompting investigations into the extent of destruction. This strike represents the latest escalation in the enduring conflict between Ukraine and Russia, now spanning nearly four years and marked by failed peace negotiations.

The attacked refinery, Russia's fourth largest, processes about 300,000 barrels of oil per day. The incident underscores the vulnerability of energy infrastructures amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.