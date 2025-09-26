Trump's TikTok Triumph: Navigating a Global Tech Tangle

In a significant move, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday, mandating the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to American and global investors to align with a forthcoming 2024 legislation. This law will otherwise ban the popular short video app unless its Chinese owners divest.

The deadline for compliance with this legislative requirement has been extended to December 16, as efforts are underway to extract TikTok's U.S. assets from its global platform, secure American investors, and obtain necessary approvals from the Chinese government.

With TikTok boasting 170 million U.S. users, President Trump has acknowledged its influence in aiding his successful reelection last year. The White House has even initiated an official TikTok account, underscoring the platform's pivotal role in contemporary politics.

