Trump's Tariff Tsunami: U.S. Targets Imported Goods

On Thursday, President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping new tariff strategy, imposing substantial duties on a variety of imported goods. The plan includes a 100% duty on branded pharmaceutical imports, as well as significant tariffs on heavy-duty trucks and kitchen cabinets.

The tariffs, slated to take effect on October 1, aim to protect domestic manufacturers by curbing foreign competition—a move that has drawn criticism from both industry groups and international allies. However, Trump insists the measures will bolster the U.S. economy and ensure national security.

Critics, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and international trade partners such as Mexico and Japan, have raised concerns about the potential impact on supply chains and inflation, particularly in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors.

