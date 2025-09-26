Sinclair's Surprise Return: Jimmy Kimmel Live! Resumes Tonight

Sinclair Inc. made headlines today as it confirmed the end of its decision to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show will be back on Sinclair's ABC affiliates this evening.

The media company clarified that its decision regarding the popular late-night program was made independently and without any government interaction.

This move is part of Sinclair's strategy to realign its programming choices, ensuring a diverse slate of offerings for its audience.

