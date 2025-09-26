Left Menu

Sinclair's Surprise Return: Jimmy Kimmel Live! Resumes Tonight

Sinclair Inc. has announced the end of its preemption of the popular late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! The program is set to return to Sinclair’s ABC affiliates tonight. The decision to preempt was made independently, with no influence from the government.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sinclair Inc. made headlines today as it confirmed the end of its decision to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show will be back on Sinclair's ABC affiliates this evening.

The media company clarified that its decision regarding the popular late-night program was made independently and without any government interaction.

This move is part of Sinclair's strategy to realign its programming choices, ensuring a diverse slate of offerings for its audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

