Sinclair's Surprise Return: Jimmy Kimmel Live! Resumes Tonight
Sinclair Inc. has announced the end of its preemption of the popular late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! The program is set to return to Sinclair’s ABC affiliates tonight. The decision to preempt was made independently, with no influence from the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:35 IST
This move is part of Sinclair's strategy to realign its programming choices, ensuring a diverse slate of offerings for its audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
