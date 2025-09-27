India's Telecom Transformation: Launch of Indigenous 4G Stack

India marked a significant milestone in its telecom sector with the launch of the indigenous 4G stack. The move positions the nation among a select group of countries—Denmark, Sweden, China, and South Korea—that manufacture their own telecom equipment.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia underscored the transformative shift from India being predominantly a consumer and service-based economy to becoming a hub for production, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He emphasized the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'innovate for India, innovate for humanity,' which has driven this change.

The introduction of this technology is expected to enhance connectivity in remote villages, border areas, islands, and hilly terrains, thereby bridging the digital divide across the nation.

