India's Telecom Transformation: Launch of Indigenous 4G Stack

India makes a significant leap by launching its indigenous 4G stack, becoming the fifth country to produce telecom equipment. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights this shift from a service to a producer nation, emphasizing innovation, entrepreneurship, and exports, enhancing connectivity across remote and underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:44 IST
India's Telecom Transformation: Launch of Indigenous 4G Stack
Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

India marked a significant milestone in its telecom sector with the launch of the indigenous 4G stack. The move positions the nation among a select group of countries—Denmark, Sweden, China, and South Korea—that manufacture their own telecom equipment.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia underscored the transformative shift from India being predominantly a consumer and service-based economy to becoming a hub for production, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He emphasized the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'innovate for India, innovate for humanity,' which has driven this change.

The introduction of this technology is expected to enhance connectivity in remote villages, border areas, islands, and hilly terrains, thereby bridging the digital divide across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

