India Unlocks the Power of Swadeshi Tech with BSNL's 4G Stack

India marked a significant milestone in telecommunications with the inauguration of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, enhancing connectivity nationwide. In West Bengal alone, new towers and sites have been set up, boosting the state's digital inclusion and contributing to BSNL's positive financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:52 IST
In a groundbreaking move, India has launched BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, significantly advancing the nation's telecommunication infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility, positioning India among the elite group of nations creating indigenous telecom solutions. This launch forms part of a nationwide deployment, including 97,500 new mobile towers.

West Bengal saw a considerable share of this digital revolution, with investments over Rs 1,166 crore leading to enhanced connectivity across the region. The Kolkata Telephones district alone set up 1,596 4G sites. The move is expected to bolster digital inclusion and economic growth in the state, according to a BSNL official.

The rollout is aligned with BSNL's ongoing financial success, as seen in its revenue growth and EBITDA positivity in recent years. With the launch of the Bharat Telecom Stack, India's first homegrown 4G-ready stack capable of scaling to 5G, the country reinforces its position as a leader in telecommunications innovation.

