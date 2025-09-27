India Unlocks the Power of Swadeshi Tech with BSNL's 4G Stack

In a groundbreaking move, India has launched BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, significantly advancing the nation's telecommunication infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility, positioning India among the elite group of nations creating indigenous telecom solutions. This launch forms part of a nationwide deployment, including 97,500 new mobile towers.

West Bengal saw a considerable share of this digital revolution, with investments over Rs 1,166 crore leading to enhanced connectivity across the region. The Kolkata Telephones district alone set up 1,596 4G sites. The move is expected to bolster digital inclusion and economic growth in the state, according to a BSNL official.

The rollout is aligned with BSNL's ongoing financial success, as seen in its revenue growth and EBITDA positivity in recent years. With the launch of the Bharat Telecom Stack, India's first homegrown 4G-ready stack capable of scaling to 5G, the country reinforces its position as a leader in telecommunications innovation.