Revving Up Electric Mobility: New Guidelines for 72,300 EV Charging Stations Nationwide

The government is set to significantly enhance the country's electric vehicle infrastructure by installing 72,300 public EV charging stations as part of the ambitious PM E-DRIVE scheme. With a Rs 2,000-crore investment, the initiative aims to bolster sustainable transportation options nationwide.

Under the new guidelines, a tiered subsidy framework has been established to encourage widespread adoption of EV charging infrastructure. Specific public areas, such as government offices, residential complexes, hospitals, and schools, will receive full financial support for chargers that provide free public access to their facilities.

Key transit hubs, including railway stations, airports, and metro stations, are prioritized for subsidy allocations. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is designated as the Project Implementation Agency for this initiative. The funding will be disbursed in two stages, contingent on meeting specific performance metrics.