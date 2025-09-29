Left Menu

Axiscades Secures Major Defence Contract for Drone Countermeasures

Axiscades has obtained a new defence order from the Indian Army to deliver man-portable counter-drone systems. This order follows a significant Rs 150 crore contract for cooling system components for the Su-30 MKI upgrade. The systems will protect soldiers by countering unmanned aerial threats.

  • India

In a significant development, Axiscades announced on Monday a new defence contract with the Indian Army. The agreement centers on the supply of man-portable counter-drone systems (MPCDS), crucial technology designed to combat aerial threats.

This announcement follows an earlier Rs 150 crore order awarded to Mistral Solutions, an Axiscades subsidiary, by the DRDO. That order involves the construction of ten Electronic Control Units vital for enhancing the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft's cooling system.

The new MPCDS can detect enemy drones from up to 5 km away and disrupt their signals over a vast frequency spectrum, ensuring ground forces are safeguarded against hostile unmanned aerial threats. The move marks a crucial strategic enhancement in defense capabilities post-Operation Sindoor and highlights the Indian Army's investment in next-gen protection systems.

