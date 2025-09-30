Nationwide Internet Blackout Hits Afghanistan
Afghanistan experienced a nationwide internet and mobile service blackout, leaving citizens disconnected. The Taliban administration has not yet offered a reason, but concerns about online pornography and morality measures are thought to be factors. NetBlocks reported that the blackout was implemented in phases.
Afghanistan faced a nationwide internet and mobile service outage on Tuesday, with residents across the country reporting disconnection.
Monitoring organization NetBlocks confirmed the phased implementation of the blackout. In recent weeks, Taliban authorities have been cutting fibre-optic links to certain provinces, citing morality concerns related to online pornography, which may be linked to the current nationwide outage.
This latest move by the Taliban signals an intensification of its efforts to control the flow of information in Afghanistan, potentially isolating the nation further from the global community.