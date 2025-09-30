Left Menu

Nationwide Internet Blackout Hits Afghanistan

Afghanistan experienced a nationwide internet and mobile service blackout, leaving citizens disconnected. The Taliban administration has not yet offered a reason, but concerns about online pornography and morality measures are thought to be factors. NetBlocks reported that the blackout was implemented in phases.

Kabul | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:19 IST
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan faced a nationwide internet and mobile service outage on Tuesday, with residents across the country reporting disconnection. The Taliban administration has yet to explain the disruption, which follows previous concerns about online content deemed immoral by the regime.

Monitoring organization NetBlocks confirmed the phased implementation of the blackout. In recent weeks, Taliban authorities have been cutting fibre-optic links to certain provinces, citing morality concerns related to online pornography, which may be linked to the current nationwide outage.

This latest move by the Taliban signals an intensification of its efforts to control the flow of information in Afghanistan, potentially isolating the nation further from the global community.

