Nationwide Internet Blackout Hits Afghanistan

Afghanistan faced a nationwide internet and mobile service outage on Tuesday, with residents across the country reporting disconnection. The Taliban administration has yet to explain the disruption, which follows previous concerns about online content deemed immoral by the regime.

Monitoring organization NetBlocks confirmed the phased implementation of the blackout. In recent weeks, Taliban authorities have been cutting fibre-optic links to certain provinces, citing morality concerns related to online pornography, which may be linked to the current nationwide outage.

This latest move by the Taliban signals an intensification of its efforts to control the flow of information in Afghanistan, potentially isolating the nation further from the global community.