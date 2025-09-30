Afghanistan Plunges into Digital Darkness: Taliban Shuts Down Internet Nationwide

Afghanistan plunged into a digital blackout on Tuesday as internet and mobile services were cut off nationwide, according to residents and monitoring groups. The Taliban administration has yet to offer an official reason for the shutdown.

In recent weeks, the Taliban expressed concerns about online pornography, leading them to sever fibre-optic links in several provinces, citing morality reasons. The shutdown seems to align with these ongoing 'morality measures.'

NetBlocks, an international organization that monitors internet access, reported that the internet was disconnected in stages, further confirming the nationwide blackout's targeted approach.