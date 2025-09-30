Flytxt Recognized Again in Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in Telecom

In a notable achievement, Flytxt has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant 2025 for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations. The company, specializing in enterprise AI applications, has reinforced its solutions with the introduction of Niya-X, its Agentic AI system.

Niya-X is designed to empower CSPs with enhanced conversational, proactive, and autonomous engagement capabilities, significantly minimizing human intervention while optimizing speed and accuracy in decision-making. This development enables communication service providers to swiftly adapt to market changes and customer demands.

Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt, expressed that this recognition underscores their innovative market approach. The strong uptake of Flytxt's AI solutions among digital marketplace-operating CSPs highlights its efficacy in driving autonomous operational decisions and fostering scalable value creation.

