The prospect of artificial superintelligence (ASI) becoming a reality by 2030 is gaining traction, though its advancements are expected to surpass humans only in specific domains. According to Zhang Peng, CEO of prominent Chinese AI firm Zhipu AI, the timeline for ASI remains uncertain and its potential achievements limited.

Despite the excitement within the industry, Zhipu AI, a notable player in China's technological drive, underscores that while ASI could excel in select areas, it would likely remain deficient in others. The company recently launched its latest large language model, GLM-4.6, as part of its strategy to broaden international influence.

While Zhipu AI expands its reach, it faces challenges in convincing Chinese consumers to invest in AI services, unlike in the U.S. However, Zhang Peng is optimistic about future prospects as acceptance grows. The firm continues to focus on direct-to-consumer offerings, including a new coding subscription service.