Left Menu

Appinventiv Leaps Forward with Prestigious AWS Advanced Tier Partnership

Appinventiv, a leading digital services company, has achieved AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, gaining competencies in DevOps, Storage, and the Well-Architected Partner Program. This partnership highlights their capacity to manage complex projects for major financial, healthcare, and retail clients while enhancing cloud consulting services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:22 IST
Appinventiv Leaps Forward with Prestigious AWS Advanced Tier Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida, India – Appinventiv, a digital services titan, has ascended to the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status. This achievement underscores their adeptness in handling sophisticated projects, earning AWS competencies in DevOps, Storage, and the Well-Architected Partner Program.

This recognition did not come easily, as AWS meticulously evaluates partners on business volume, expertise, and client satisfaction. Appinventiv stands out in a crowded marketplace, catering to significant sectors like finance, healthcare, and retail, where system downtime is not an option.

With ambitions set on achieving Premier Tier Services status by March 2026, Appinventiv continues to revolutionize digital transformation for its clients, using cutting-edge AI and machine learning solutions to drive innovation and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

 India
2
Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

 India
3
Moldova's Economic Rebound Amid Strategic Growth Sectors

Moldova's Economic Rebound Amid Strategic Growth Sectors

 Moldova
4
Political Storm: Jan Suraaj Party vs. Bihar's NDA Leaders

Political Storm: Jan Suraaj Party vs. Bihar's NDA Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025