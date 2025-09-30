Appinventiv Leaps Forward with Prestigious AWS Advanced Tier Partnership

Noida, India – Appinventiv, a digital services titan, has ascended to the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status. This achievement underscores their adeptness in handling sophisticated projects, earning AWS competencies in DevOps, Storage, and the Well-Architected Partner Program.

This recognition did not come easily, as AWS meticulously evaluates partners on business volume, expertise, and client satisfaction. Appinventiv stands out in a crowded marketplace, catering to significant sectors like finance, healthcare, and retail, where system downtime is not an option.

With ambitions set on achieving Premier Tier Services status by March 2026, Appinventiv continues to revolutionize digital transformation for its clients, using cutting-edge AI and machine learning solutions to drive innovation and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)