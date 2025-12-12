Left Menu

Strategic Underground Weapon Storage Moves Forward in Assam

The Indian government has approved a strategic underground weapon storage project in Assam, using 299 hectares of reserved forest. Emphasizing geopolitical changes, the project involves constructing a tunnel facility and compensatory afforestation to mitigate ecological impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:31 IST
The Indian central government has granted in-principle approval for a 299-hectare diversion of reserved forest in Assam for a tunnel-based underground weapon storage facility. Authorities cite 'strategic importance' due to evolving geopolitical environments in the eastern theater, demanding enhanced rapid response capabilities.

The Station Commander of Air Force Station Digaru proposed the project at Sonaikuchi Reserved Forest in Nagaon. The plan allocates 265.513 hectares for underground storage and 33.688 hectares for administrative infrastructure. The site is free from proximity to protected areas or archaeological sites.

Compensatory afforestation over 85.75 hectares has been proposed, with 68 hectares deemed planting-suitable. The panel insists on a wildlife conservation plan to manage elephant conflicts and preserve water bodies. A detailed muck disposal plan was also outlined, emphasizing scientific methods and ecological considerations.

