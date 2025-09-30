Global Partnership Set to Revolutionize Shipbuilding Industry

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announced on Tuesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Heavy Industries, a world leader in specialized shipbuilding. This partnership aims to boost advances in the shipbuilding sector.

The collaboration between the two heavyweights will explore commercial shipbuilding and heavy engineering projects for both domestic and international markets. The partnership will cover the construction of an array of commercial vessels, including tankers, gas carriers, and container ships, among other specialized vessels.

Swan boasts a powerful dry dock with a capacity of 400,000 deadweight tonnage and can fabricate steel up to 144,000 tonnes annually. Their shipyard also houses an advanced offshore yard for the production, assembly, and deployment of large platforms and offshore structures.

