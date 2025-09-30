Left Menu

Global Partnership Set to Revolutionize Shipbuilding Industry

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has joined forces with Samsung Heavy Industries to enhance shipbuilding capabilities. The collaboration will focus on building various types of commercial vessels and exploring heavy engineering projects on a global scale, leveraging Swan's substantial fabrication facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:45 IST
Global Partnership Set to Revolutionize Shipbuilding Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announced on Tuesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Heavy Industries, a world leader in specialized shipbuilding. This partnership aims to boost advances in the shipbuilding sector.

The collaboration between the two heavyweights will explore commercial shipbuilding and heavy engineering projects for both domestic and international markets. The partnership will cover the construction of an array of commercial vessels, including tankers, gas carriers, and container ships, among other specialized vessels.

Swan boasts a powerful dry dock with a capacity of 400,000 deadweight tonnage and can fabricate steel up to 144,000 tonnes annually. Their shipyard also houses an advanced offshore yard for the production, assembly, and deployment of large platforms and offshore structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025