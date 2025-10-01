Agility Unleashed: MetLife's Triangle Tech X Conference

MetLife, Inc. has opened registration for its 7th annual Triangle Tech X conference, set to occur virtually on October 28 and 29, 2025. This year's theme, 'Agility Unleashed: Embracing STEM Innovation at Light Speed,' promises a robust lineup of forward-thinking speakers.

The event will delve into the critical role agility plays in driving innovation, competitiveness, and organizational growth. Discussions will also cover the importance of inclusivity in unlocking creativity and expanding opportunities within the STEM fields, all while maintaining human trust and integrity in the digital era.

Participants can choose to attend live sessions or access replays and exclusive content on-demand, ensuring flexible attendance options. MetLife, a leading global financial services provider, invites interested individuals to register and gain valuable insights from this innovative conference.

