WAVES & CIC Artists Shine at National Street Food Festival, Celebrate India’s Creativity

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s flagship creative initiatives—WAVES and the Create in India Challenge (CIC)—continue to elevate India’s emerging artistic talent. Winners of CIC’s Battle of Bands and Symphony of India are taking center stage at the 15th National Street Food Festival (NSSF), held from 12–14 December 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

The festival, one of the capital’s most beloved cultural events, celebrates India’s vibrant street food diversity while spotlighting the creative brilliance of young performers from across the country and beyond.

Star-Studded Festival Line-Up Blends Music, Culture, and Cuisine

This year’s festival features performances not only by CIC winners but also by acclaimed artists including:

Kailash Kher – Renowned Bollywood and Sufi singer

Ashish Vidyarthi – Actor and motivational performer

Yohani – Sri Lankan pop sensation

Amitabh S Verma – Lyricist and singer

MC Square and Kullar G – Popular hip-hop performers

Audiences will enjoy a fusion of genres—Sufi, folk, classical, Bollywood, indie, and modern hip-hop—reflecting India’s creative diversity.

CIC Musical Artists Performing at NSSF 2025

The three-day cultural extravaganza will feature a special lineup of Create in India Challenge – Season 1 winners, including:

1. Band Shivoham (Battle of Bands)

Members Paddy, Sunny, Ashu and Hitesh will perform soulful Sufi music and Bollywood classics.

2. Chirag Tomar (Symphony of India)

Known for his rich vocals, he will present popular Bollywood melodies with percussionist Sahil Verma.

3. Nishu Sharma (Battle of Bands)

Will showcase vibrant Rajasthani folk music, bringing traditional rhythms to the NSSF stage.

4. Nayan Krishna (Symphony of India)

Will captivate the audience with flute renditions blending classical finesse with contemporary appeal.

5. Winning Band from Maldives

Performing in India for the first time, adding an international layer to the festival’s musical tapestry.

Global Exposure for India’s Emerging Artists

These young performers, nurtured through the WAVES and CIC platforms, have already showcased their talents at major national and global events, including:

WAVES, Mumbai

WAVES Bazaar Global Outreach Events in Melbourne

Osaka World Expo

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Their participation in the National Street Food Festival provides further visibility and access to diverse audiences, expanding their cultural footprint.

Strengthening India’s Orange Economy

The WAVES and CIC initiatives are designed to:

Empower artists and creative talent

Provide national and international platforms for visibility

Enable monetisation of creative skills

Build sustainable creative careers

Support India’s growing Orange Economy

By helping young artists commercialize their craft and reach global audiences, the initiatives contribute to a thriving creative ecosystem and reinforce India’s position as a global cultural hub.