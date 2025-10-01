Spacecoin's Groundbreaking Move: Blockchain Data Reaches New Heights

Spacecoin, a pioneering U.S. startup, announced a historic achievement on Wednesday, successfully transmitting secured information through space. This bold move aims to establish Spacecoin as a formidable alternative to SpaceX's Starlink, by offering an innovative, decentralized satellite internet service.

Speaking to Reuters, the founder Tae Oh emphasized Spacecoin's mission to connect regions where internet access remains unreliable or prohibitively expensive. The recent test with Bulgarian firm EnduroSat demonstrated how blockchain data can travel beyond Earth, through a satellite, and return intact, ensuring a tamper-proof system for payments and information exchange.

Currently overshadowed by Starlink's massive satellite network, Spacecoin's singular satellite, launched in December 2024, operates at Low Earth Orbit. However, new launches are planned to expand capabilities. This endeavor highlights the startup's vision to redefine global internet accessibility with blockchain technology.

