Left Menu

Spacecoin's Groundbreaking Move: Blockchain Data Reaches New Heights

Spacecoin, a U.S. startup, has successfully transmitted secured data through space, seeking to rival Starlink by offering a decentralized satellite internet service. Targeting areas with unreliable and costly internet, Spacecoin's recent test with EnduroSat proves the feasibility of blockchain data transmission via satellite without terrestrial intermediate steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:50 IST
Spacecoin's Groundbreaking Move: Blockchain Data Reaches New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spacecoin, a pioneering U.S. startup, announced a historic achievement on Wednesday, successfully transmitting secured information through space. This bold move aims to establish Spacecoin as a formidable alternative to SpaceX's Starlink, by offering an innovative, decentralized satellite internet service.

Speaking to Reuters, the founder Tae Oh emphasized Spacecoin's mission to connect regions where internet access remains unreliable or prohibitively expensive. The recent test with Bulgarian firm EnduroSat demonstrated how blockchain data can travel beyond Earth, through a satellite, and return intact, ensuring a tamper-proof system for payments and information exchange.

Currently overshadowed by Starlink's massive satellite network, Spacecoin's singular satellite, launched in December 2024, operates at Low Earth Orbit. However, new launches are planned to expand capabilities. This endeavor highlights the startup's vision to redefine global internet accessibility with blockchain technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
3 alleged Hamas members arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Germany: officials say, reports AP.

3 alleged Hamas members arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jewish ...

 Global
2
BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light

BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light

 India
3
Supreme Court Keeps Lisa Cook at Federal Reserve

Supreme Court Keeps Lisa Cook at Federal Reserve

 United States
4
Thackeray Criticizes Modi Amidst Asia Cup Win Celebrations

Thackeray Criticizes Modi Amidst Asia Cup Win Celebrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025