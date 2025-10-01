Minister Urges Telecom Operators to Improve Network Services

On Wednesday, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar publicly urged telecom operators to address widespread public grievances, especially concerning call drops, network coverage deficiencies, and mobile number portability challenges.

During a recent meeting with telecom service providers, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) officials, the minister pressed for improved network reliability and seamless service. He highlighted the necessity for all stakeholders to collaborate effectively to enhance service quality.

According to a recent TRAI report, service issues persist in networks like MTNL and Vodafone Idea, with BSNL and Bharti Airtel lacking in customer care response. The minister emphasized the need for a robust consumer grievance redressal system to ensure transparency and consumer satisfaction.

