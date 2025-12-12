Tensions Soar: U.S. Halts Venezuela Repatriation Flight Amidst Diplomatic Strain

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, the U.S. has reportedly halted a planned repatriation flight. The flight, intended to return Venezuelan citizens, has become a contentious issue as Venezuela's interior ministry announced the suspension. Meanwhile, a U.S. administration official maintains that deportation flights will not be interrupted.

This development is set against a backdrop of a large-scale U.S. military build-up in the southern Caribbean, as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to unseat Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The geopolitical strains have surged further as the U.S. seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast this week.

The Venezuelan interior ministry expressed frustration over the abrupt decision, criticizing it as contradictory to prior agreements, but remains hopeful of a resolution. Confusion persists, with the U.S. confirming ongoing flights, underscoring the volatile relationship between the two nations.

