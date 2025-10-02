Daniel Ek's Next Moonshot: Beyond Spotify

Daniel Ek, the innovative mind behind Spotify, plans to transition from his role as CEO, setting his sights on new technological frontiers in Europe. Having revolutionized the music industry with a streaming service that now dominates the market, Ek's ambitions extend beyond digital music.

Through his venture capital firm, Prima Materia, Ek aims to invest 1 billion euros into European 'moonshot' projects that tackle significant societal challenges. These early-stage startups focus on deep technology, artificial intelligence, and sectors such as climate and health technology.

However, Ek's involvement in defense technology, notably his investment in Helsing, an AI-controlled combat drone manufacturer, has not been without controversy. Criticism from high-profile artists has emerged, questioning the merger of music and weaponry. Despite this, Ek's pioneering vision continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation.