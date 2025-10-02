Left Menu

Daniel Ek's Next Moonshot: Beyond Spotify

Daniel Ek, co-founder of Spotify, is stepping down as CEO to pursue technological ventures in Europe. He's investing 1 billion euros in projects related to AI, climate, and health tech. Despite past successes, his involvement in defense tech has sparked artist backlash, highlighting potential ethical complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 04:32 IST
Daniel Ek's Next Moonshot: Beyond Spotify
Daniel Ek

Daniel Ek, the innovative mind behind Spotify, plans to transition from his role as CEO, setting his sights on new technological frontiers in Europe. Having revolutionized the music industry with a streaming service that now dominates the market, Ek's ambitions extend beyond digital music.

Through his venture capital firm, Prima Materia, Ek aims to invest 1 billion euros into European 'moonshot' projects that tackle significant societal challenges. These early-stage startups focus on deep technology, artificial intelligence, and sectors such as climate and health technology.

However, Ek's involvement in defense technology, notably his investment in Helsing, an AI-controlled combat drone manufacturer, has not been without controversy. Criticism from high-profile artists has emerged, questioning the merger of music and weaponry. Despite this, Ek's pioneering vision continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

 Global
2
U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

 Global
3
Taiwan Accuses China of Misleading World with U.N. Resolution Claims

Taiwan Accuses China of Misleading World with U.N. Resolution Claims

 Global
4
South Korea and U.S.: Navigating Security and Trade Talks

South Korea and U.S.: Navigating Security and Trade Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025