Indian Navy Commissions Advanced 'Androth' ASW Ship
The Indian Navy will commission 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, at Visakhapatnam on October 6. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Androth features over 80% indigenous content. This induction enhances the Navy's capabilities in littoral waters and promotes maritime self-reliance.
The Indian Navy is poised to take a significant step forward in maritime self-reliance with the commissioning of 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, on October 6 at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard.
Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar of the Eastern Naval Command will preside over the ceremony, marking a milestone in the Navy's indigenisation journey. The ship, boasting over 80% indigenous content, is constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.
This induction is set to enhance the Navy's capabilities in shallow waters, reflecting India's robust push towards innovative home-grown technologies and strengthening the operational spectrum.
