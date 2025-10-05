Indian Navy Commissions Advanced 'Androth' ASW Ship

The Indian Navy is poised to take a significant step forward in maritime self-reliance with the commissioning of 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, on October 6 at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar of the Eastern Naval Command will preside over the ceremony, marking a milestone in the Navy's indigenisation journey. The ship, boasting over 80% indigenous content, is constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

This induction is set to enhance the Navy's capabilities in shallow waters, reflecting India's robust push towards innovative home-grown technologies and strengthening the operational spectrum.