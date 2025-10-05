Left Menu

Indian Navy Commissions Advanced 'Androth' ASW Ship

The Indian Navy will commission 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, at Visakhapatnam on October 6. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Androth features over 80% indigenous content. This induction enhances the Navy's capabilities in littoral waters and promotes maritime self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:06 IST
Indian Navy Commissions Advanced 'Androth' ASW Ship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is poised to take a significant step forward in maritime self-reliance with the commissioning of 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, on October 6 at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar of the Eastern Naval Command will preside over the ceremony, marking a milestone in the Navy's indigenisation journey. The ship, boasting over 80% indigenous content, is constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

This induction is set to enhance the Navy's capabilities in shallow waters, reflecting India's robust push towards innovative home-grown technologies and strengthening the operational spectrum.

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
3
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States
4
Desperation and Alarms: The Unraveling of a Contract Employee in Thrissur

Desperation and Alarms: The Unraveling of a Contract Employee in Thrissur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial sector’s big data boom still lacks benchmarking and trust

IoT and AI drive next-generation renewable power grids

AI’s role in early risk detection for safer pregnancies

Blockchain cuts costs and improves trust in supply chain financing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025