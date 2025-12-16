Indian Navy Commissions DSC A20, First Indigenous Diving Support Craft

The Indian Navy commissioned DSC A20, the first in a series of five Diving Support Craft (DSC) built indigenously by M/s Titagarh Rail System Limited, during a formal ceremony held at Naval Base Kochi on 16 December 2025. The event marks a major milestone in advancing India’s naval self-reliance and operational capability in underwater support missions.

Senior Naval Leadership Presides Over Commissioning

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. It was hosted by Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition. Senior officers of the Indian Navy, officials from Titagarh Rail System Limited, and distinguished guests attended the event, underscoring the strategic importance of this new capability.

Built Under MoD Contract to Boost Indigenous Shipbuilding

The construction of the five Diving Support Craft stems from a contract signed between the Ministry of Defence and Titagarh Rail System Limited on 12 February 2021. During the design phase, Hydrodynamic Analysis and Model Testing were conducted at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam, ensuring efficiency, stability and performance in varied operational conditions.

DSC A20: Capabilities and Features

Designed and built in accordance with the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), DSC A20 is a catamaran-hull vessel with a displacement of approximately 390 tons. The craft is equipped with advanced diving systems that will support a range of critical underwater tasks, including:

Underwater repairs and maintenance

Hull and structural inspections

Harbour clearance operations

Specialized diving missions essential for coastal and maritime security

The vessel’s modern systems significantly enhance the Navy’s capability to conduct underwater support activities with greater safety, precision and efficiency.

Strengthening Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Naval Shipbuilding

The commissioning of DSC A20 reflects the Navy’s continued progress in promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening domestic shipbuilding expertise. The platform’s indigenous design and construction underscore India’s growing technological capabilities and reduced dependence on foreign imports for specialized maritime assets.

With DSC A20 now operational, the Indian Navy moves a step closer to completing its fleet of indigenous Diving Support Craft, further enhancing maritime readiness and underwater operational strength.