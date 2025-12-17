Raghav Chadha Advocates for Indigenous AI in India's Future

In the rapidly transforming landscape of global technology, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha is championing the cause of India's technological advancement through indigenous Artificial Intelligence (AI). Emphasizing that the nation wielding AI will dominate the global hierarchy in the coming decade, Chadha underscores the imperative of 'Make AI in India' alongside 'Make in India'.

Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP, critiques India's lag in developing top-tier AI models like Large Language Models (LLMs), suggesting that offering free AI tools to the populace could unlock vast potential. He notes that while tools like ChatGPT aid parliamentary speech writing, India must aspire to create its own globally recognized AI solutions.

Highlighting the AI revolution's relevance across demographics, Chadha argues that AI tool access can empower individuals from all walks of life, from elderly individuals completing forms to farmers enhancing crop knowledge. Despite concerns about AI displacing jobs, he advocates viewing AI as a tool for opportunity expansion. As India's government initiates bold AI missions, Chadha's vision aligns with fostering domestic innovation in AI development.

