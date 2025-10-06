AMD and OpenAI Forge Strategic AI Partnership

Semiconductor giant AMD has announced a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence company OpenAI. The collaboration will see AMD supplying high-performance chips to support AI infrastructure development, as stated by both companies on Monday.

This landmark deal offers OpenAI the opportunity to acquire up to a 10% equity stake in AMD. Under the agreement's terms, OpenAI will purchase AMD's latest high-performance graphics chips, the Instinct MI450, slated for market release next year. The agreement also entails the delivery of 6 gigawatts of computing power for OpenAI's next-gen AI infrastructure.

AMD has issued OpenAI a warrant allowing the purchase of up to 160 million shares of AMD stock, equivalent to a 10% company share. This partnership represents a significant boost for AMD amid fierce competition with Nvidia. It also marks OpenAI's strategic move to diversify its supply chain as the demand for AI technology climbs.

