AMD and OpenAI Forge Strategic AI Partnership

AMD and OpenAI have entered into a strategic partnership whereby AMD will supply chips for OpenAI's AI infrastructure. The deal includes an option for OpenAI to buy a 10% stake in AMD. This collaboration aims to enhance AI computing power and diversify away from Nvidia's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:19 IST
Semiconductor giant AMD has announced a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence company OpenAI. The collaboration will see AMD supplying high-performance chips to support AI infrastructure development, as stated by both companies on Monday.

This landmark deal offers OpenAI the opportunity to acquire up to a 10% equity stake in AMD. Under the agreement's terms, OpenAI will purchase AMD's latest high-performance graphics chips, the Instinct MI450, slated for market release next year. The agreement also entails the delivery of 6 gigawatts of computing power for OpenAI's next-gen AI infrastructure.

AMD has issued OpenAI a warrant allowing the purchase of up to 160 million shares of AMD stock, equivalent to a 10% company share. This partnership represents a significant boost for AMD amid fierce competition with Nvidia. It also marks OpenAI's strategic move to diversify its supply chain as the demand for AI technology climbs.

