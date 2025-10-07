India Today Group Leads AI Integration with DeeperDive

The India Today Group has announced a pioneering partnership with Taboola to introduce DeeperDive, a new AI answer engine that brings the capabilities of Gen AI directly onto publisher websites across the APAC region.

DeeperDive leverages content from within the publishers' domains, providing users with immediate, contextual answers to their queries, aimed at enhancing engagement and trust. This move marks another technological stride for the media conglomerate known for its long-standing legacy of innovation and credibility in journalism.

Kalli Purie of the India Today Group expressed that this partnership not only asserts their leadership in embracing change but also fortifies their editorial processes by integrating AI's speed and connectivity. The collaboration with Taboola opens new avenues for audience engagement and monetisation within trusted digital environments.

