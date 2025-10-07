Left Menu

Venkata Reddy Gunnam Appointed COO of Deque Systems

Deque Systems appoints Venkata Reddy Gunnam as Chief Operating Officer, advancing its digital accessibility mission in India and APAC. Gunnam's expertise in scaling SaaS businesses is set to bolster Deque's operations. The appointment reinforces Deque's commitment to inclusive technology, aligning with recent regulatory updates on digital accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deque Systems has taken a significant step by appointing Venkata Reddy Gunnam as its new Chief Operating Officer. Gunnam will lead the company's India and APAC operations, emphasizing the importance of digital accessibility in rapidly growing markets.

With extensive experience in international leadership and a proven track record with high-growth companies, Gunnam aims to leverage his expertise to strengthen Deque's regional presence. His focus will be on driving innovation and ensuring technology bridges, rather than barriers, for users worldwide.

This strategic appointment coincides with increasing regulatory focus on digital accessibility standards, underscoring the importance for businesses. Deque's leadership in accessibility technology, bolstered by tools like axe-core and the recent axe MCP Server, positions the company as a pivotal player in fostering inclusive digital experiences globally.

