IndiaAI Unveils Five Groundbreaking Projects for Safe and Trusted AI

IndiaAI Mission selected five projects in its second Expression of Interest round to advance 'Safe and Trusted AI'. The initiatives span deepfake detection, bias mitigation, forensic analysis, and generative AI evaluation, underscoring India's commitment to a robust, ethical, and inclusive AI ecosystem.

IndiaAI Unveils Five Groundbreaking Projects for Safe and Trusted AI
In a notable move to bolster AI security and ethics, the IndiaAI Mission has announced the selection of five pioneering projects under its 'Safe and Trusted AI' initiative. These projects were chosen from over 400 proposals in the Mission's second Expression of Interest round, showcasing the rising interest and engagement from academia and industry.

The selected endeavors address a range of critical issues in the AI landscape, including deepfake detection, bias mitigation, and forensic analysis. Collaborations involve prestigious institutions like IIT Jodhpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Kharagpur, highlighting a collaborative effort between academia, industry leaders, and civil society to enhance AI's integrity and inclusivity.

By empowering these innovative projects, IndiaAI aims to create a secure and ethical AI ecosystem. This initiative not only builds on India's AI leadership but also ensures the technology benefits all sections of society, paving the way for a technologically self-reliant nation.

