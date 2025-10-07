India Steps Forward with Launch of Indian Radio Software Architecture
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) released the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) to enhance interoperability in military communication. This marks a critical step towards India's self-reliance in defence technologies, setting a national standard for software-defined radios (SDRs). The initiative began in 2021 and includes extensive stakeholder collaboration.
- Country:
- India
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA), a significant move to enhance interoperability in military communication systems. This new architecture sets a national benchmark for software-defined radios (SDRs), facilitating communication across different military platforms seamlessly.
According to the defence ministry, the release of IRSA is a pivotal step in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence communication technologies. Developed by a core technical DRDO team in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the tri-services, IRSA standard 1.0 has been meticulously crafted to align with operational and user requirements.
The journey of IRSA began in 2021, recognizing the critical need for a unified software standard for SDRs in the military. After extensive consultation and reviews, IRSA version 1.0 has now been approved as India's first national specification, promising to integrate future technologies and adapt to evolving operational needs.
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration
Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown
The Complex Dance of India, Russian Oil, and Global Politics
Anthropic Expands AI Influence with New India Office
Keir Starmer's Mumbai Visit: Strengthening the India-UK Partnership