India Steps Forward with Launch of Indian Radio Software Architecture

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA), a significant move to enhance interoperability in military communication systems. This new architecture sets a national benchmark for software-defined radios (SDRs), facilitating communication across different military platforms seamlessly.

According to the defence ministry, the release of IRSA is a pivotal step in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence communication technologies. Developed by a core technical DRDO team in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the tri-services, IRSA standard 1.0 has been meticulously crafted to align with operational and user requirements.

The journey of IRSA began in 2021, recognizing the critical need for a unified software standard for SDRs in the military. After extensive consultation and reviews, IRSA version 1.0 has now been approved as India's first national specification, promising to integrate future technologies and adapt to evolving operational needs.