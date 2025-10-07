Left Menu

India Steps Forward with Launch of Indian Radio Software Architecture

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) released the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) to enhance interoperability in military communication. This marks a critical step towards India's self-reliance in defence technologies, setting a national standard for software-defined radios (SDRs). The initiative began in 2021 and includes extensive stakeholder collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:01 IST
India Steps Forward with Launch of Indian Radio Software Architecture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled the Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA), a significant move to enhance interoperability in military communication systems. This new architecture sets a national benchmark for software-defined radios (SDRs), facilitating communication across different military platforms seamlessly.

According to the defence ministry, the release of IRSA is a pivotal step in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence communication technologies. Developed by a core technical DRDO team in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the tri-services, IRSA standard 1.0 has been meticulously crafted to align with operational and user requirements.

The journey of IRSA began in 2021, recognizing the critical need for a unified software standard for SDRs in the military. After extensive consultation and reviews, IRSA version 1.0 has now been approved as India's first national specification, promising to integrate future technologies and adapt to evolving operational needs.

TRENDING

1
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
2
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India
3
Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

 Global
4
Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Lives

Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025