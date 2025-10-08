Left Menu

SMEs Risk Falling Behind as AI Outpaces Digital Basics in Europe

A study highlights a concerning trend among European small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) prioritizing AI systems over essential digital tools. This could jeopardize their competitive edge against larger firms investing in core digital systems. The report calls for strengthened digital foundations to support growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:10 IST
SMEs Risk Falling Behind as AI Outpaces Digital Basics in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SMEs across Europe are increasingly prioritizing artificial intelligence over fundamental digital technologies, a study revealed on Wednesday. The report highlights a disconnection between AI applications and basic digital infrastructure that could undermine the competitiveness of smaller businesses against larger firms.

The survey, conducted by French fintech company Qonto and research firm Appinio, involved 1,600 senior decision-makers from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Results indicated that while 46% of SMEs use AI tools like ChatGPT daily, few have adopted crucial technologies like digital accounting or data analytics. This imbalance threatens the future resilience of SMEs, which form the backbone of Europe's economy.

In response, industry experts urge the creation of robust digital foundations to support future growth. Suggested interventions include easing regulatory pressures in Germany, addressing Spain's skills gap, and countering cultural resistance in France to enhance competitiveness. These actions aim to empower European SMEs as they integrate AI to boost efficiency and cut costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India
3
Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025