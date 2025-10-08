Left Menu

Amit Shah Embraces Indigenous Email Service, Zoho Mail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his transition to the Indian email service, Zoho Mail, as part of his digital correspondence upgrade. His new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in, marking a shift towards homegrown technologies.

Amit Shah Embraces Indigenous Email Service, Zoho Mail
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a significant step in supporting local technology by adopting Zoho Mail, an Indian-made email service. The minister made this announcement on Wednesday through a social media post on X.

In his message, Shah informed his contacts of the change and provided his new email address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in, urging them to update their records for future communications.

This move underscores the government's emphasis on promoting indigenous technology solutions in various domains, positioning Zoho as a key player in the domestic email service landscape.

