Amit Shah Embraces Indigenous Email Service, Zoho Mail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a significant step in supporting local technology by adopting Zoho Mail, an Indian-made email service. The minister made this announcement on Wednesday through a social media post on X.

In his message, Shah informed his contacts of the change and provided his new email address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in, urging them to update their records for future communications.

This move underscores the government's emphasis on promoting indigenous technology solutions in various domains, positioning Zoho as a key player in the domestic email service landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)