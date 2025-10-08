Left Menu

Quantum Pioneers Clinch Nobel for Unveiling Physics in Action

U.S. scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics. Their groundbreaking experiments showcased quantum physics in action, crucial for future digital technologies. Clarke expressed his disbelief upon winning the accolade. This success highlights advancements in quantum research.

Updated: 08-10-2025 18:32 IST
In a landmark achievement, U.S.-based scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics. Their pioneering experiments effectively demonstrated quantum physics in action, heralding a pivotal moment for future digital technologies.

"My feelings are that I'm completely stunned," an astonished Clarke remarked during the Nobel press conference held via telephone on Tuesday. Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis' work has significantly contributed to the understanding and application of quantum mechanisms.

The recognition underscores the transformative potential of their research in paving the way for the next generation of digital technologies, marking a significant milestone in the field of quantum physics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

