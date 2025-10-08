Quantum Pioneers Clinch Nobel for Unveiling Physics in Action

In a landmark achievement, U.S.-based scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics. Their pioneering experiments effectively demonstrated quantum physics in action, heralding a pivotal moment for future digital technologies.

"My feelings are that I'm completely stunned," an astonished Clarke remarked during the Nobel press conference held via telephone on Tuesday. Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis' work has significantly contributed to the understanding and application of quantum mechanisms.

The recognition underscores the transformative potential of their research in paving the way for the next generation of digital technologies, marking a significant milestone in the field of quantum physics.

